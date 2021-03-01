Menu
Donna L. Cross
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL

Donna L. Cross

Sept. 4, 1942 - Feb. 27, 2021

LINCOLN - Donna L. Cross, 78, of Lincoln, IL passed away on February 27, 2021 at Springfield Memorial Medical Center.

Donna was born on September 4, 1942 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of John "Marshall" and Clara "Nadine" (Primm) Coffey. She married the love of her life: David Lynn Cross on June 23, 1962 in Emden, IL. Donna was blessed with four children: Vicki Johnson of Mt. Pulaski, Galyn Cross (deceased), Dan (Angie) Cross of Enterprise, AL, and Scott (Shane DeWitt) Cross of Springfield. She had seven grandchildren: Lily (Andrew) Ferst, David (Heather) Cross, Morgan (Nick) Peters, Paul (Emma) Cross, John Cross, Sarah (Matt) Macerelli, and Grant Johnson. She had seven great-grandchildren: Elijah Ferst; Tristan, Layton, Preston, and Colton Cross; Ellis and Norah Peters; Her sister-in-law: Anne (Richard) Burt of Minier; nephews: Gary (Melissa) and Garland (Julie) Burt; First cousins: Rex (Barb) and John (Karen) Primm; and her roommate of eight years at Lincoln Christian Village was Jean Sullivan.

Donna was proceeded in death by Dave (her husband), Galyn (her son), and her parents (Marshall and Nadine Coffey), and in-laws (Henry and Margot Cross).

She was graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School and attended three years of college at Illinois State University. However, it was a farmer's wife and mother that she always wanted to be.

Donna was a member at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Emden and Daughters of The American Revolution.

She crocheted, sewed, bought and refinished antiques, and researched genealogy. She loved horses, cats, dogs, rodeos, and cowboys. She was a prolific writer. In her later years, she did SUDOKU, repaired jewelry, colored, and watched TV.

A visitation for Donna will be from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to the Central Illinois Food Bank.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street, Lincoln, IL
Donna always lite up the room with her ready smile and cheerful greeting. We had a great journey since college. Donna dearly loved her family and friends, and we will miss this bright spot in our lives until we can be together again in eternal life. Our condolences and prayers for peace, comfort, and strength going forward. Donna’s forever friends, Joyce M. Boeringer, Ph.D., and mother, Twilia Mackey
Joyce Boeringer Ph. D.
Friend
March 4, 2021
Joyce Boeringer, Twilia Mackey
March 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Cross family. Donna was a special part of my growing up, always welcomed for a "play date" with Vicki. She encouraged my love for horses which I still have today. May Gods peace be with your family at this difficult time.
Karen Yocius
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Donna's passing. I know that her last years were ones of struggle. Donna was such a precious person. I was in Dave's class at school; Donna was one year behind me. It was obvious that they truly were a couple who dearly loved each other.
Ruth Reinhart
March 1, 2021
