Donna L. Cross

Sept. 4, 1942 - Feb. 27, 2021

LINCOLN - Donna L. Cross, 78, of Lincoln, IL passed away on February 27, 2021 at Springfield Memorial Medical Center.

Donna was born on September 4, 1942 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of John "Marshall" and Clara "Nadine" (Primm) Coffey. She married the love of her life: David Lynn Cross on June 23, 1962 in Emden, IL. Donna was blessed with four children: Vicki Johnson of Mt. Pulaski, Galyn Cross (deceased), Dan (Angie) Cross of Enterprise, AL, and Scott (Shane DeWitt) Cross of Springfield. She had seven grandchildren: Lily (Andrew) Ferst, David (Heather) Cross, Morgan (Nick) Peters, Paul (Emma) Cross, John Cross, Sarah (Matt) Macerelli, and Grant Johnson. She had seven great-grandchildren: Elijah Ferst; Tristan, Layton, Preston, and Colton Cross; Ellis and Norah Peters; Her sister-in-law: Anne (Richard) Burt of Minier; nephews: Gary (Melissa) and Garland (Julie) Burt; First cousins: Rex (Barb) and John (Karen) Primm; and her roommate of eight years at Lincoln Christian Village was Jean Sullivan.

Donna was proceeded in death by Dave (her husband), Galyn (her son), and her parents (Marshall and Nadine Coffey), and in-laws (Henry and Margot Cross).

She was graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School and attended three years of college at Illinois State University. However, it was a farmer's wife and mother that she always wanted to be.

Donna was a member at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Emden and Daughters of The American Revolution.

She crocheted, sewed, bought and refinished antiques, and researched genealogy. She loved horses, cats, dogs, rodeos, and cowboys. She was a prolific writer. In her later years, she did SUDOKU, repaired jewelry, colored, and watched TV.

A visitation for Donna will be from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to the Central Illinois Food Bank.