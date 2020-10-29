Donna Fern Mallicoat

May 9, 1962 - Oct. 24, 2020

NORMAL - Donna Fern Mallicoat, 58 of Normal, IL, formerly of Minier passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Donna was born May 9, 1962 in Vandalia to Donald and Opal Evans Helm. They preceded her in death. Also preceding Donna in death was her step-father, Ray Sassman.

Donna is survived by one daughter, Bridget Barnlund of Normal, one son, Brodie (Carissa) Mallicoat of Danvers; three grandchildren: Kaylor, Ashlyn, Rowen: two sisters: Vicki (Ivan) Siltman of Minier and Debra White of Minier.

Donna worked for Clemens & Associates in Bloomington for 21 years. She attended Eastview Christian Church in Normal for many years. She also loved going to the Workout Company regularly.

Donna treasured her family, friends, and co-workers. She was Mamaw to her grandchildren and they were her absolute pride and joy. She always spent time doing crafts with them, baking, attending their sports and school events, shopping, and spoiling them rotten. She loved spending time with her family, and traveling with them on many adventures. Donna adored both of her dogs, Brock & Brooks. She was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys & St Louis Cardinals fan. She was an amazing mom, Mamaw, sister, and friend. Donna was such a vibrant and energetic woman, sweet to everyone she met, full of laughter and silliness. Everyone who knew her loved her dearly. She will be incredibly missed.

Cremation rites will be accorded. The family will greet friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Haensel Funeral Home in Minier. Social distancing and proper masks are requested. Private burial will be at Minier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 N Kays Dr., Normal, IL 61761. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.