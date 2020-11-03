Donna Jean Sage

July 14, 1938 - Oct. 31, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Donna Jean Sage, 82 of Bloomington passed away at 9:47 AM on Saturday October 31, 2020 at her residence.

There will be a funeral for Donna on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM at the Memorial Home. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Donna was born in Bloomington on July 14, 1938 to Eugene and Ruth Klawitter Pugsley. They preceded her in death. She married William Sage on February 1, 1958 in Bloomington. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together.

She is survived by her husband William Sage, daughter Tammy (Steve) Coate and son Douglas Sage. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Justin and Jonathan Meeks, Kayla (Jake) Sereno, Hannah and Chloe Sage; two great-grandsons: Logan and Oliver Sereno, and two brothers: John (Pat) Pugsley and David Pugsley.

Donna was a 1956 graduate of Bloomington High School. Donna worked several years for Country Companies retiring in 1989 to spend time helping raise her grandchildren. Her family always knew no matter what, she would always be there for them.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.

