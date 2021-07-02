Donna Marie Leary

May 28, 1962 - June 27, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Donna Marie Leary of Bloomington, IL passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2021 at her home.

Donna was born on May 28, 1962 in Bemidji, MN to Verland Orvis and Joann (Lee). She attended school in Brooklyn Center, MN and graduated from Park Center in 1980. She attended St. Cloud St. University and graduated in 1984 with her Bachelor of Elected Studies. She moved to Bloomington, IL after marrying William "Bill" Leary in 1984. She worked as a records clerk at the McLean County Sherriff's Office until 1995 when she made the decision to stay at home with the boys. She later volunteered with the Bloomington Public Library, then became a permanent part time children's librarian. Her favorite part of the job was doing story time with the kids. Miss Donna loved to read the stories and dance and sing. They loved her. She retired in March of 2020, but surely missed the time with the kids.

Other people's happiness was her main concern. Whether it be her family, her extended family and friends….or strangers. She made every holiday or family event more special. Donna had a passion for arts and crafts and gardening. Her creativeness was seen in her work. She loved children and was concerned for their happiness. She spent time in the Prison Ministry through Lutheran Social Services. She also enjoyed reading, watching hockey, framing photos and was very active in her church, St. John's Lutheran in Bloomington, IL. The Lee Family Farm in Ross, MN was a very special place to her, and named her first born son, Ross. Donna will be missed, but will leave us with countless imprints of her time with us.

She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) of Bloomington, IL; sons: John Leary of Bloomington, IL and Ross Leary of Roseau, MN; parents: Verland and Joann Orvis of Roseau; brother, Steve (Barb) Orvis; and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by in-laws: Norma and Jack Leary; grandparents: Emil and Mary Lee and Verland Sr. and Amy Orvis.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Ross (rural Roseau, MN). Private interment will be at Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's name to St. John's Lutheran. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com