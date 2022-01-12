Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Mae Myer
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Chenoa - Chenoa
302 Lincoln St.
Chenoa, IL

Donna Mae Myer

Nov. 29, 1932 - Dec. 29, 2021

PONTIAC - Donna Mae Myer, 89, of Pontiac (formerly Chenoa), died 6:56 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Donna was born November 29, 1932, daughter of John and Inez Seeman Schroeder. Married William Joseph Myer February 12, 1951 in Chenoa who preceded her in death in 1991.

Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca "Beckie" (Dale) Ziemer, Yvonne Smith, Cindy Myer, Mary Sellmyer; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Two AFS Students-Families (considered family members) are: Isa Teixo-Balinas and Kirsi Tolevanan,

Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed by memorial service 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Pontiac. Inurnment will be in Chenoa Cemetery at future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to First Lutheran Church, Evenglow Lodge, OSF Hospice or Pontiac Community Art Center.

A second Celebration of Donna's life will be held July 30, 2022, in Chenoa.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and a virtual guest book are available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Pontiac, IL
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Pontiac, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Chenoa - Chenoa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Chenoa - Chenoa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I enjoyed seeing Donna at Mary's house.
Stephanie
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results