Donna Belle Smith

Aug. 11, 1930 - April 12, 2022

NORMAL - Donna Belle Smith age 91 Normal, IL, passed away at 9:50 AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Heritage Health Care, Normal, IL.

Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 15, 2022, at Grace Church of the Nazarene 610 IAA Dr., Bloomington, IL. Rev. Mike Stipp will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene 610 IAA Dr., Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Donna was born August 11, 1930, in McLeansboro, IL, the daughter of Carl Herbert and Bernetha Elizabeth Baker Wilson. She married William Howard Smith on June 18, 1947, in Eureka, IL. He passed away June 8, 2018.

Surviving are her three children: David (Kathie) Smith, Normal, IL, Keith Smith, Concord, CA, Elaine Weidman, Omaha, NE; four grandchildren: Aaron Smith, Olathe, KS, Starr Smith, Bloomington, IL, Lindsey Melchi, Ft. Wayne, IN, Stephanie Ihnen, Ft. Wayne, IN; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Wilson, Surprise, AZ; sister, Hilda Parsons, Eureka, IL; sister in-law, Shirley Wilson, Eureka, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kevin (Nancy) Smith; brother, Gilbert Wilson.

Donna was a member Grace Church of the Nazarene, Bloomington, IL, and Genealogy Society of Bloomington, IL. Donna had worked at General Telephone Company for 15-years and Kohls Department Store for five years. Her hobbies included genealogy, gardening, crocheting, drawing, and painting.

