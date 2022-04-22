Menu
Donnadene A. Givens
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
101 West Center Street
Le Roy, IL

Donnadene A. Givens

July 27, 1935 - April 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Donnadene A. Givens (nee. Reynolds), 86, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. at Carle Bromenn Hospital, Normal, IL.

She raised 12 children; and is survived by ten children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, and one sister.

She was a loving mother and friend. She will be missed. The family is having a private celebration of life service.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL, is assisting the family.

Please view and leave condolences at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 22, 2022.
