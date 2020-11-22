Dora Jean Grampp Kilgus

Nov. 9, 1939 - Nov. 20, 2020

GENEVA, AL - Dora Jean Grampp Kilgus of Geneva, AL passed away in a Dothan Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was 81 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Bro. Gene Hauser officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, AL directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dorie to Order of the Eastern Star, 377 Florida Street, Geneva, AL 36340.

Dorie was born November 9, 1939, in Shirley, Illinois to farmers Henry and Clara Grampp. She graduated Valedictorian from Stanford High School in 1957. Most of her adult life was spent in Bloomington, Illinois until she and her family moved to Geneva, Alabama in 1987.

Her interest included family, sewing baby blankets, and spending time with her dog, Katie and cat, Pearl on the patio of her farm on Sundays. She devoted much of her time helping manage the Porky Barn Kitchen, continuing to work 6-days a week until she passed away at age 81. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of the family. Dorie will always be remembered as a selfless, altruistic wife and mother who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength. She never complained and always looked to a better future. Dorie's life can best be summed up by 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laurel Elder "Chum" Kilgus, and one sister, Betty Houk.

She is survived by three children: daughter, Rear Admiral Gayle Shaffer, Deputy Surgeon General of the US Navy, and husband Shawn Shaffer, son, Chum Paul Kilgus (Karen), and daughter, Mindy Wilks (Tommy); seven grandchildren: Chum Paul Kilgus, II (Linney), Hana Chae Kilgus Lovvorn (Damon), Tara Thompson, Jake Wilks, Luke Wilks, Eli Wilks, and Rachel Chiquita; four brothers: Robert Grampp (Sharon), Charlie Grampp (Eileen), Tom Grampp (Rose), and Roy Grampp.

Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home (334) 684-9999, is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com