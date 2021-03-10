Dora Susan Shoemaker

April 5, 1948 - March 7, 2021

TOWANDA - Dora Susan Shoemaker, 72, was called home to heaven on March 7, 2021.

Born to Willie and Geneva Baker, Susie was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Susie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Charles; children: Vicki, Nancy (Brad), and Chuck (Denise); five grandchildren; and eight siblings.

A public visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. both at Freedom Baptist Church, in Bloomington, with Pastor Vince Kobosh officiating.