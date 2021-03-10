Menu
Dora Susan Shoemaker
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Dora Susan Shoemaker

April 5, 1948 - March 7, 2021

TOWANDA - Dora Susan Shoemaker, 72, was called home to heaven on March 7, 2021.

Born to Willie and Geneva Baker, Susie was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Susie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Charles; children: Vicki, Nancy (Brad), and Chuck (Denise); five grandchildren; and eight siblings.

A public visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. both at Freedom Baptist Church, in Bloomington, with Pastor Vince Kobosh officiating.


Published by The Pantagraph from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Freedom Baptist Church
Bloomington, IL
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Freedom Baptist Church
Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. It was fun to sit up at the library and chat with Susan and the other ladies doing their crocheting. She will be missed.
Peggy Monical Gregory
March 27, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy for the loss of Susan. From the Lenington class of 1966. She will be missed.
Joy Baker
March 13, 2021
Susie always brought sunshine and light to the Towanda District Library. From her help as a volunteer to her Crochet and Knitting Group, she always had a smile and a story. We are better for having had her in our lives and we will miss her dearly.
Jason Shirley
Friend
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
(Sandi) Kay Rushing
March 11, 2021
We remember fondly the days of the restaurant and how good you both were with our family. So sorry for your loss The family of John and Wilma Manahan
Doris Finnigan
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Susan passing. I went to school with her. Such a good lady. Prayers for you all.
Joy Baker
March 11, 2021
To the entire family and friends of Mrs. Shoemaker, I send you all my deepest and sincere condolences !! She was a very very sweet and remarkable woman!! God bless you all!!
Lisa Reid
March 11, 2021
