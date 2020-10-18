EL PASO - Doris Ann Ritter, 93 of El Paso, Illinois, passed away at 4:15 pm Thursday October 15, 2020 at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:130 pm Monday October 19th at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be limited to 50 people in the funeral home and face mask will be required. A private family service will be held following the visitation at the funeral home. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Health, El Paso, Illinois or Evergreen Village Supportive Living, Normal, IL.

Doris was born January 30, 1927 in rural Carlock, IL., the daughter of Albert & Frieda (Wieland) West. She married Richard F. Ritter on June 10, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1990.

She is survived by one son: Richard (Hui Liu) Ritter of Fort Wayne, IN.; two daughters: Pamela Boe of Channahon, IL and Bea Kay (Harlan) Orns of El Paso, IL; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Pauline Brown & Lelah Gramm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 5 brothers & 3 sisters.

Doris was known for making her tasty Peanut Brittle for family & friends.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.