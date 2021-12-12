Menu
Doris Elaine Henderson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Doris Elaine Henderson

Sept. 18, 1931 - Dec. 5, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Doris Elaine Henderson, 90, of Bloomington passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Doris was born September 18, 1931, the youngest daughter of Lyle and Ruth (Koopman) Henderson in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Myrl Tasher and Wilma Giles. Surviving are nephews: Edgar and Richard Tasher, and Glenn, David and Gary Giles; and nieces: Gayle Shemerdiak and Kimberly Giles. Other survivors include 17 great-nieces and nephews, and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Doris was very family oriented, and known for her Octoberfest gatherings, leading the family with Christmas carols on Christmas Eve for over 50 years. To everyone Doris was caring and generous. She loved yard work, and wildlife, especially birds, and squirrels. She had a close devotion to all her dogs.

Doris graduated from Fenger high school in Chicago in 1949 and the University of Illinois in 1954, with a BS degree. She received her master's degree in physical education and education, from Northwestern University. She taught in the Oak Park elementary school district from 1954-66, and then Illinois State University. She taught physical Education, teacher education, and retired from Illinois State in 1990. During her tenure, Doris was active in many professional organizations receiving several meritorious awards for her many contributions.

In 1976, she served as President of the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

In her youth, Doris distinguished herself as an athlete and won championships in tennis and badminton. She continued her interest in sports by supporting the Illinois State volleyball, softball and woman's basketball teams and was a. Volunteer for most of the IHSA championships held at ISU.

Thanks to Visiting Angels, Carle Hospice, and Daja Sullivan for their care and companionship; Doris was fond of all of you. Special thanks to all her neighbors that so devoutly watched over Doris and were so helpful on many occasions.

There will be a funeral service Wednesday December 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate. There will be a visitation Tuesday the 14, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery in Calumet Park, IL, on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doris E. Henderson Endowed Scholarship or the McLean County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Bloomington, IL
Dec
15
Interment
2:00p.m.
Cedar Park Cemetery
Calumet Park, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doris, I know you are listening to all who write or attended your service. I just found out about your death as I was getting ready to call you today. You (and Bets) were a true friend, an ever-present mentor all the way thru my graduate program at ISU through my time with IAHPERD and its presidency and years after that. You made me think, made me laugh, were always available for advice and encouragement. You were my rock during professional days and my true friend from then on. My kids knew Doris and Bets and how much you both meant to me. I know you have influenced many, many people and loved hearing about your family gatherings and your nephews/nieces taking you to Florida. You will be truly missed but have left an indelible mark on me, my family, and, I know, thousands more. Great Teachers and Great People do that!!! I will forever be grateful for you and love you. Suzi Lintz (Boos)
Suzi Lintz
Friend
January 3, 2022
Doris was a dear friend to both my husband and me. We loved her sense of humor and spunkiness! We shared so many interests: books and reading, flowers and gardening, and especially birds and nature. We will miss our time and conversations with her. She will continue to be an example to us on how to live life to the fullest.
Jane Randall
Friend
January 1, 2022
We will miss Doris very much. She would call us to visit whenever she had a bird for Angelo and we´d chat and enjoyed her company. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Both of us are retired ISU faculty. We met her through Betty Keogh and Dale Birkenholz. What a wonderful woman - Doris was one of a kind.
Gretchen Knapp
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dear Family: We share your sense of loss. Doris was our "Auntie Doris" as well. Such a wonderful, amazing person and friend. Betty and Beth
Beth Verner and Betty Chapman
Friend
December 14, 2021
Doris played golf on our Ladies League. Always enjoyed playing with her as she was a delightful lady. My sincere sympathy..
Lynn Warner
Other
December 13, 2021
