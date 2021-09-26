Doris Louise Limer

July 12, 1933 - Sep. 21, 2021

FORSYTH - Doris Louise Limer, 88 formerly of Heyworth, passed away Tuesday morning Sept 21. Doris passed peacefully in her sleep with her loving husband, Duncan, by her side.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 29 at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington with Pastor Amanda Richards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Doris was born in Bloomington, IL on July 12, 1933. She was the daughter of Edward Eli Dabney and Blanche (Smith) Dabney. Doris graduated from Heyworth High School. After high school, she married Franklin Duncan Limer on May 10, 1952; he survives. This May they celebrated 69 years together.

Also surviving are her four children: Michael (Carol) Limer of Heyworth, Jeff Limer (Lynn McIver) of Haines City, Florida, Linda (Bret) Reinthaler of Heyworth, Ruth Ann Martens of Bloomington; and one brother: James (Linda) Dabney of Heyworth.

Doris was a very loving grandmother ("Ma") of five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.

Doris was an active member of the United Church of Heyworth. She was also a member of the Women's Club. Doris worked as a homemaker when her children were little. She later worked outside the home and retired from Growmark in Bloomington, IL. After retirement, she and Duncan enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome.

Doris loved her family and was sweet and kind to anyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com