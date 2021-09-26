Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Louise Limer
ABOUT
Heyworth High School
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Doris Louise Limer

July 12, 1933 - Sep. 21, 2021

FORSYTH - Doris Louise Limer, 88 formerly of Heyworth, passed away Tuesday morning Sept 21. Doris passed peacefully in her sleep with her loving husband, Duncan, by her side.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 29 at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington with Pastor Amanda Richards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Doris was born in Bloomington, IL on July 12, 1933. She was the daughter of Edward Eli Dabney and Blanche (Smith) Dabney. Doris graduated from Heyworth High School. After high school, she married Franklin Duncan Limer on May 10, 1952; he survives. This May they celebrated 69 years together.

Also surviving are her four children: Michael (Carol) Limer of Heyworth, Jeff Limer (Lynn McIver) of Haines City, Florida, Linda (Bret) Reinthaler of Heyworth, Ruth Ann Martens of Bloomington; and one brother: James (Linda) Dabney of Heyworth.

Doris was a very loving grandmother ("Ma") of five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.

Doris was an active member of the United Church of Heyworth. She was also a member of the Women's Club. Doris worked as a homemaker when her children were little. She later worked outside the home and retired from Growmark in Bloomington, IL. After retirement, she and Duncan enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome.

Doris loved her family and was sweet and kind to anyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Rd, Bloomington, IL
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Rd, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Duncan, so sorry to hear of your loss. May your family find peace in the love of GOD. I am hoping to hear from you, we shared many a good times over the years. Dick Blair´s
Richard Blair and Family
Friend
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, a great lady, always happy and fun to talk too. Prayers to all for comfort.
donna brooks
October 2, 2021
My Condolences...It was a pleasure to know/take care of Doris! She will truly be missed!
Rakisha
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results