BLOOMINGTON - Doris Mae Petersen Prenzler, age 93, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lexington Square Senior Living in Lombard, Illinois. She was born August 30, 1927 in Birmingham, Michigan to Viola and Edwin Minks.

Doris grew up in Birmingham and graduated with honors from Baldwin High School. She learned to play the violin at 9 years old, and studied under well-known violin teachers through college. In 1949, she graduated from Michigan State College cum laude with honors in Art and Music with an Education minor. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, the National Art Society and the National Education Society.

On June 30, 1949 she married T. Allen Petersen in Birmingham. They lived in Beverly, IL, until they built a home in Glen Ellyn, IL in 1951 where they raised two children. She was active in her children's education, was a Girl Scout leader, and directed elementary summer school arts and crafts. She taught Art at Glenbard West High School and held private art lessons in her home. In 1962, she and Allen bought an 80 acre farm in Door County, Wisconsin. Doris opened Weathergate Gallery on the farm in 1976, where she sold her paintings, weavings and sculpted birds.

In 1981, Allen died from pancreatic cancer. She met Vernon P. Prenzler in 1982 and they were married July 4, 1983 on the farm in Door County and she moved to Bloomington, Illinois. She and Vern were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. She was a member of Chapter KY, PEO in Glen Ellyn and Chapter JV, PEO in Bloomington.

She is survived by her son, David (Jan) Petersen of Naples, FL, her daughter, Karen Erickson of Wheaton, IL, her grandchildren, Erik (Jill) Petersen, of Annandale, VA (their children, Andrik, Paisley, & Broderik Petersen), Beth (Chris) Murman Dallas, TX (their children, Ella, Landon, & Owen), Brenda Nelson, Hanover Park, IL (her son, Kody Nelson), Jim (Megan) Erickson Great Falls, MT. She is also survived by her step-children, Kurt (Rita) Prenzler Edwardsville, IL (their children, Edward, Roland & Ruth Prenzler), Erik (Terri) Prenzler of Bloomington, IL (their children, Alexis, Anna, Christian Prenzler ) and Judy Prenzler, of Omaha, NE.

A private interment will be held at Blossomberg Cemetery in Fish Creek, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be directed to the Bloomington-Normal Bible Study Fellowship or the First Baptist Church of Sister Bay, Sister Bay, WI.

