BLOOMINGTON - Doris Rose Hoffmann, 98, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army General Fund.

She was born May 25, 1922, in Chicago, a daughter of Leopold Frank and Emily Rose Andrlik Vyborny. She married Otto W. Hoffmann on Oct. 25, 1947, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Glen (Sandy) Hoffmann, Mackinaw, and Keith (Jeanine) Hoffmann, Rancho Palos Verdes, California; and two grandchildren, Neil and Angela Hoffmann.

