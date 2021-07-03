Menu
Doris June Rose
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
302 E Lincoln St
Saybrook, IL

Doris June Rose

July 7, 1939 - June 18, 2021

NORMAL - Doris June Rose, 81, of Normal, Illinois, passed away June 18, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, Illinois, with her family by her side.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, Illinois, with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

June was born July 7, 1939, in Metropolis, Illinois, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Glass Burgess. She married Harry Alvin Rose, Jr. on February 14, 1959, in Gibson City, Illinois.

She is survived by her two sons: Todd Michael Rose of Colorado and Jeffrey Allen (Christi) Rose of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren: Deb; Tina; Mary; Jimmy; Tony; Janice; Glenn; Pam; and Christine; great-grandchildren: Megan; Whitney; Robert; Anthony; Ava; Sarah; and Logan; sister, Shirley Fonger of Normal, Illinois; brothers: Donald (Pam) Burgess of Bloomington, Illinois, and Ronald (Linda) Burgess of Saybrook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters.

June worked for the Admiral Corporation for over 25 years, and went on to work for the Aransas County ISD. June enjoyed playing cards and being around friends. But, most of all, being a mom and grandma was what she cherished most in life.

June was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To June's family: My mother, Mary Lamb, not only worked with June at Admiral, but became great friends and friends to us as well. She was a wonderful woman!!! R.I.P. June Rose
Rae Geske
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results