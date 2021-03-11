Menu
Doris Wyant
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax - Colfax
201 N. Harrison St.
Colfax, IL

Doris Wyant

Mar. 17, 1932 - Mar. 8, 2021

COLFAX - Doris Wyant, 88, of Colfax, died at 2:12 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax with Rev. Dan Jassman officiating. Burial will be held at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Colfax Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, has charge of arrangements.

Doris was born on March 17, 1932 in Arrowsmith, a daughter to Henry Ray and Mabel Loretta (Stiger) Harsha. She married Charles Wyant on April 30, 1950 in Colfax. He preceded her in death in February 1997.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Wyant of Normal; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister, and her son.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax
201 N. Harrison St., Colfax, IL
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax
201 N. Harrison St., Colfax, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doris was one of the special people. Their was always a smile on her face. She would help anyone. She was just a super nice lady. Everyone loved her. She will be missed. My deepest sympathy to her family
Betty Steinlicht
Friend
March 13, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy, Doris was a very sweet lady. Doris would always make me laugh when we would talk. I enjoyed taking care of her. I also love her daughter Debbie, she took wonderful care of my great grandparents when I was younger.
Courtney McHugh
March 11, 2021
