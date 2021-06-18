Menu
Dorothy L. Brown
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Dorothy L. Brown

Nov. 15, 1939 - June 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy L. Brown, 81, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Dorothy was born on November 15, 1939 in Bloomington, a daughter of Forrest and Dorothy (Cook) Brown. She married Bevan R. Glave and they later divorced.

Surviving are her daughter, Teresa (Chris) Hopple of IN; grandson, Travis J. Gillenwater of Bloomington; great grandson, Ty William Zoeller of Hudson; brother, Lloyd (Marlene) Brown of Bloomington; sister, Louise Denney of Bloomington; and a close family friend, Toni (Marty) Hemness of AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Dorothy was a waitress and bartender for many years. She enjoyed working with the public. She also enjoyed garage sales and flea markets, her dogs, and spending time with her family. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
