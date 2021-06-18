Dorothy L. Brown

Nov. 15, 1939 - June 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy L. Brown, 81, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Dorothy was born on November 15, 1939 in Bloomington, a daughter of Forrest and Dorothy (Cook) Brown. She married Bevan R. Glave and they later divorced.

Surviving are her daughter, Teresa (Chris) Hopple of IN; grandson, Travis J. Gillenwater of Bloomington; great grandson, Ty William Zoeller of Hudson; brother, Lloyd (Marlene) Brown of Bloomington; sister, Louise Denney of Bloomington; and a close family friend, Toni (Marty) Hemness of AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Dorothy was a waitress and bartender for many years. She enjoyed working with the public. She also enjoyed garage sales and flea markets, her dogs, and spending time with her family. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed.

