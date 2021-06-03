Dorothy Mae Dassow

FAIRBURY - Dorothy Mae (Wagenseller) Dassow, 94, a resident of Fairview Haven Independent Living, Fairbury, passed away at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her residence, Fairbury.

Mrs. Dassow grew up on the family farm Northwest of Fairbury. Dorothy attended all eight grades in a little one room schoolhouse. After graduation from Fairbury High School, she studied art at the Art Institute in Chicago.

On June 6, 1948 she married Elmer Dassow, Jr. and they moved to Chatsworth to farm. She loved the farm life. While raising three children, she also raised chickens, ducks, sheep, goats and helped with the pigs and cows. Dorothy had a special fondness for her cats. She loved beauty and had numerous gardens and flower beds that she shared. Dorothy also made and sold handmade crafts. To her church she donated many skillfully crafted pieces. Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chatsworth and taught Sunday School for 33 years. She is the last of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, one son and one grandson. Her husband, Elmer preceded her in death on September 14, 2007.

Survivors include two daughters: Marla (Ervin) Fehr and Becky (Rusty) Barker; three grandsons: Travis (Abby Wurmnest) Barker, Jim (Lisa) Barker and Clinton "C.J." Barker; seven great grandchildren: Dana, Hana, Hunter, Morgan, Maggie, Bow and Willow Barker; also surviving are one nephew and two nieces.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma and aunt and will be missed.

Visitation will be 9:30–10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury followed by her funeral at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Chatswoth Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be given to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury or the United Methodist Church, Chatsworth.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.