Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Davis
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Davis

Aug. 22,1931 - Dec. 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Davis, a longtime resident of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021.

Dorothy was born August 22,1931, in Lynnville, TN, to William Oscar and Pearl May (Brown) Sharp. She married Everett Davis August 8, 1951. Everett preceded her in death along with her parents, four brothers, three sisters, and infant son, David.

Surviving is her daughter, Kathy (Steven) Davis-Flores of Bloomington; her son, Rick (Trish) Davis of Bowling Green, KY; as well as her stepson, Dwight (Sue) Davis of White House, TN; and a bonus daughter Betty Schlink of Bloomington. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Natalie Davis (Andy) of Park Ridge, Stefanie (Kyle) Freeman of Mahomet, Andrea Davis of Nashville, TN, and Drew (Jenny) Davis of Littleton, CO. She was also blessed with three great- grandchildren.

Dorothy dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and grandmother. She spent many days making wonderful memories with her grandchildren. Building forts, sledding, going to "Yogi Bear Park," family vacations to Disney World, and cooking for them. She was an excellent baker and loved to make cookie platters for Christmas, her favorite holiday.

She and Everett enjoyed boating for many years on the Illinois River with many trips to The Great Lakes.

She also enjoyed taking long walks, having her morning coffee while scanning the newspaper. She will be deeply missed.

A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in her honor, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband and love of her life, Everett.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.