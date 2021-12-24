Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Davis

Aug. 22,1931 - Dec. 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Davis, a longtime resident of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021.

Dorothy was born August 22,1931, in Lynnville, TN, to William Oscar and Pearl May (Brown) Sharp. She married Everett Davis August 8, 1951. Everett preceded her in death along with her parents, four brothers, three sisters, and infant son, David.

Surviving is her daughter, Kathy (Steven) Davis-Flores of Bloomington; her son, Rick (Trish) Davis of Bowling Green, KY; as well as her stepson, Dwight (Sue) Davis of White House, TN; and a bonus daughter Betty Schlink of Bloomington. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Natalie Davis (Andy) of Park Ridge, Stefanie (Kyle) Freeman of Mahomet, Andrea Davis of Nashville, TN, and Drew (Jenny) Davis of Littleton, CO. She was also blessed with three great- grandchildren.

Dorothy dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and grandmother. She spent many days making wonderful memories with her grandchildren. Building forts, sledding, going to "Yogi Bear Park," family vacations to Disney World, and cooking for them. She was an excellent baker and loved to make cookie platters for Christmas, her favorite holiday.

She and Everett enjoyed boating for many years on the Illinois River with many trips to The Great Lakes.

She also enjoyed taking long walks, having her morning coffee while scanning the newspaper. She will be deeply missed.

A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in her honor, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband and love of her life, Everett.