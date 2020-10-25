Dorothy Ellen (Jentz) Budde

March 29, 1927 - Oct. 21, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy Ellen (Jentz) Budde, born March 29, 1927, in Harrison Township, WI, to Marie Violet (Richards) Jentz and Albert John Jentz, died on October 21, 2020 in Normal, IL.

Dorothy grew up on farms near Platteville, WI and graduated from Platteville High School in the class of 1945. Dorothy attended State Teacher's College in Platteville where she met Gordon Mac Budde, her husband of 67 years. Dorothy graduated with a degree in education and was a third grade teacher in the Sun Prairie School District for over 20 years. Together Gordon and Dorothy raised three children: Robert, Janice, and Tom.

Dorothy retired from teaching in 1989, and she and Gordon spent many of their retirement years traveling. They visited all 50 U.S. states together and also traveled abroad in Australia, Europe, and South America. Some of Dorothy's favorite trips were to Birchwood, WI, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Germany, Switzerland, England, and Ireland. Dorothy and Gordon were snowbirds, spending many winters together in Daytona Beach and Zephyr Hills, FL, to escape the Wisconsin winters. Dorothy's hobbies included crocheting, gardening, and journaling. She kept a daily journal for over 30 years. Dorothy also loved dogs, including four lucky dachshunds of her own and the many pets she looked after for family and friends.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, beloved mother, and generous grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by children: Janice (Thomas) Anderson and Tom (Karen) Budde; grandchildren: Kurt (Marjorrie) Anderson, Kristen Anderson, and Erik Anderson; great-grandchildren: Nilo Anderson and Perla Anderson; nephews and nieces: Susan (Tim) Lange, Mary (Bruce) Place, Jim (Michelle) Jentz, Larry (Carolyn) Barnhart, Colleen (Greg) Lentz, Carla (Ron) McNulty, Al (Lynnae) Budde; and brother-in-law, Kenny (Delores) Budde.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; son, Robert Budde; brother, Richard (Lois) Jentz; sister-in-laws: Dorothy (Byron) Barnhart and Giustina Budde.

Dorothy and Gordon were longtime, active members of Peace Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie, WI. In 2016, Dorothy joined St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Normal, IL.

Inurnment will be at Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario, WI at 12 noon on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.