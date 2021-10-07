Menu
Dorothy Louise Hileman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Dorothy Louise Hileman

June 22, 1935 - Oct. 4, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy Louise Hileman 86, of Bloomington, IL, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 22, 1935 in Murrayville IL, the daughter of Ray E. and Mary Elizabeth Howard.

She is survived by her children, daughters: Deb (Lance) Longman of Grinnell, IA, Betsy Guelker of Lewisville, TX; sons: Joe of Ann Arbor, MI, daughter-in-LOVE Ami of Bloomington, and Zack of Bloomington; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and her sister Mary Ray Beatty.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lonnie Joe Hileman; her son Thomas Weldon; grandson Adam; her brother John Howard; and her parents.

Dotty had many occupations through out her life, but her favorite job was working at Alton Route Credit Union where she was able to touch many lives.

Dottie enjoy cooking, cake decorating and quilting for family and friends. God gifted Dottie with a servant's heart, she loved her family deeply, and cared for others in many ways.

Services will be held at Eastview Bloomington Community Center 401 Union Street, Bloomington, IL, Saturday October 9, 2021. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

In Memory of Dottie please share a random act of kindness.


Published by The Pantagraph from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Eastview Bloomington Community Center
401 Union Street, Bloomington, IL
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Eastview Bloomington Community Center
401 Union Street, Bloomington, IL
East Lawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Please know that we are with you all during this time of sadness. I wish we could be there in more than Spirit. We will miss knowing that she is a phone call away, but I know she is in Heaven and taking care of all that she can, just like she did on earth. We love you all and May God continue to give you the strength you need. Love you all.
Terry and Carol Hileman
Family
October 7, 2021
