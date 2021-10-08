Dorothy D. Householder

Dec. 28, 1917 - Oct. 6, 2021

FAIRBURY - Dorothy D. Householder, 103, of Fairbury, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church. Burial will take place at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community or the First Presbyterian Church, both of Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Dorothy was born December 28, 1917 in Belle Prairie Twp., IL, the daughter of Nelson Travis and Ada Wilborn Hieronymus. She married John L. Householder on December 21, 1940 in Fairbury. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2010.

Survivors include: her daughter, Nancy (John) Fry of Scottsdale, AZ; granddaughter, Nicole (Mark) Borgman; and two great-grand children: Harrison and Emma Borgman all of Mesa, AZ.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; triplet sons: Dean and Duane who died at birth, and John N. Householder who died on March 28, 2017.

Dorothy attended schools in Belle Prairie Twp. and Cropsey, IL. She lived most of her life on the farm. She was previously a member of the Eastern Star, Fairbury Golf Course and Country Domestic Science Club where she was a past president. Dorothy always enjoyed a game of golf and bridge. She loved her home, family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Haven for their love and support of their mother and grandmother.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.