COLFAX - Dorothy J. Brandt, 94, formerly of Colfax, IL, passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Heritage Health in Normal.

Mrs. Brandt was born September 16, 1925, in Pontiac, IL, to Lyman and Lillian (Hanson) Canady. She married Leon Dale Brandt on January 15, 1944, in Highland Park, IL. Her husband preceded her in death on February 20, 2018. Her parents, one sister, Lois Wolfcale and one brother, Lyman Canady Jr. also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Caryl (Ron) Krieg, and Donna (Robert Rosendale) Kagel, both of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Leslie (Brian) Fatheree, Erin (Charles) Andrews, Joshua Krieg, Todd (Shana) Kagel, and Stephanie Kagel; 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren;

Dorothy graduated from Colfax Community High School in 1943 as co valedictorian of her class. She enjoyed gymnastics and swimming as a young woman and was a life-long, avid cat lover. Dorothy was always involved in her community and church. She served in the American Legion Auxillary at Davis Kerber Post 653, the Colfax United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, Home Extension through Illinois Farm Bureau and many fund raisers and events through the years.

She was a hard worker employed at the Colfax Ben Franklin for over 36 years. She loved to knit, crochet, decorate cakes and spend time with her family. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Public graveside services will be 2:00pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of services. Memorials may be directed to Colfax United Methodist Church or Heritage Health, "Legacy Unit" Normal.

