BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy J. Connor, 85 a resident of Luther Oaks in Bloomington, died October 14, 2020 at Luther Oaks Health Center. She was born July 30, 1935 in Nebraska the daughter of Floyd V. Weaver and Minnie (Knoop) Weaver.

Dorothy grew up on a farm in Oconto, NE and attended grade school in a one room school house. After High School and Business School she served two years in the U. S. Navy at the U. S. Naval Base in Newport, RI with the U.S. Naval Schools Command. She married Robert Connor at the U.S. Naval Chapel in Newport, RI in September 1957. She lived in many states but retired from Corporate Systems in Naperville, IL. She moved to Fairfield Glade, TN in 1994. While in Tennessee she volunteered at Habitat for Humanity Restore for many years and loved to play bridge and tennis. She was actively involved in her church, St. Francis of Assisi. She returned to Illinois in 2014 to be close to her family and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and was a pleasure to be around. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family is very much appreciative of the care and comfort she received at Luther Oaks during her battle with Alzheimer's.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; Daughter and Son-in-Law Sharon and Don Adams, Sons and Daughters-in-Law; Alan and Brenda Connor, Jeff and Sarah Connor, Patrick and Gwen Connor. She is also survived by Granddaughters Heather Forney, Brittany Adams, Sheri Vettel, Laura Aumiller and Grandsons Rory and Flynn Connor; Four Great-Granddaughters and four Great-Grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington on October 20, 2020 at 10:30 A. M. with the Rev. John Pham presiding. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be at the Camp Butler National Cemetery at Springfield, IL. Funeral arrangements to be handled by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter Grace Hope Connor.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.