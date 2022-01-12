Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy June Jennings
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL

Dorothy June Jennings

June 27, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2022

PONTIAC - Dorothy June Jennings, 87, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Pontiac died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her residence, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, for one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to Cancer Research, Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Dorothy was born on June 27, 1934, in Iuka, IL, a daughter of William and Wiebke (Peters) Becker. She married Melvin N. Jennings on February 16, 1973, in Pontiac, IL, He preceded her in death on April 26, 2014.

Survivors include: Doris Jennings, Randy (Pat) Thompson and Alice Mielke; stepchild, Judy Majercin. Preceded in death her stepchildren: Ronald Jennings, Larry Jennings and Cindy Palanos. Also Surviving are eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by six sisters: Florence, Frieda and Anna, Leona, Margaret and Bernice; and three brothers: William, Edward and Ivan.

Dorothy was educated in Iuka and Salem, IL, schools. She conducted Plastercraft Business in Flanagan, IL, and supervised a production line at Motorola Co. in Pontiac, IL. Dorothy was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Jan
14
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I well remember Mel and Dorothy Jennings. Good friends. We became acquainted working at Shell/DuPont. Wonderful people. Strong in faith and loved their family. May Dorothy rest in peace.
Tom Bill
Work
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results