Dorothy M. Pickering

Oct. 4, 1929 - Nov. 20, 2020

MORTON – Dorothy M. Pickering, 91, of Morton, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Washington Senior Living.

She was born on October 4, 1929 in Normal, IL to Ralph and Frances (Sloneker) Schad. She married Charles Pickering on October 14, 1967, in Carlock, IL. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2005. She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Betty Ann, in May, 1969 and two sisters-in-law: Polly and Lois.

Surviving are one daughter, Keren Pickering of Morton; two brothers: LaRue Schad of Rochester, MN and Harlan Schad of Hudson, IL; and a close friend, Pam (Craig) Sells.

Dorothy worked at Illinois State University in the records office for 20 years until retiring in 1967.

She was a member of Grace Church in Morton.

A private family graveside service will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, with Grace Church ministers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Church Missionary Duplex.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

