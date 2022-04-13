Menu
Dorothy J. Springer
1927 - 2022
1927
2022
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hopedale Mennonite Church
Dorothy J. Springer

Dec. 7, 1927 - April 11, 2022

MINIER - Dorothy J. Springer, 94, of Minier, IL, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at The Christian Village, Lincoln, IL.

She was born December 7, 1927, in Metamora Township, Woodford County, to Ray and Anna Wehrli Garber. She married Orval F. Springer November 9, 1951, and he preceded her in death on January 16,2011.

Surviving are three daughters: Ila (Arlan) Yoder of Hesston, KS, Connie (Paul) Krehbiel of Minier, IL, Linda (Dale) Thomas of Tremont, IL; one son, Scott (Trish) Springer of Roanoke, IL; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Leanna Knapp of Bloomfield, IA, Clarabell Springer of Eureka, IL, Kathy Garber of Morton, IL; one brother, Ralph (Lynn) Garber of Morton, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval; an infant daughter, Angela; her parents; and sister, Rae Jean.

Dorothy was a member of the Hopedale Mennonite Church, where she taught children's Sunday School and Bible School for many years and served on various committees. Her family was an important part of her life and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed serving at the Eureka EtCetera Shop for many years, was a devoted letter writer to many people, sharing her faith, and an avid prayer warrior.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale. A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Hopedale Mennonite Church in Hopedale. Pastor Jessica Litwiller will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Rescue Mission or the Hopedale Food Pantry.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 13, 2022.
Apr
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hopedale Mennonite Church
Hopedale, IL
Apr
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hopedale Mennonite Church
Hopedale, IL
Apr
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mennonite Cemetery
Hopedale, IL
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
