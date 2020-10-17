DONGOLA - Dorris E. Penrod, 93, of Dongola passed away at 12:15pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Anna.

He was born August 26, 1927 in Dongola to Ellis E. and Iva B. (Johnson) Penrod. He married Mary Elizabeth Hill on April 16, 1948. She preceded him in death on November 27, 2013.

Dorris grew up in Dongola working on the family farm from a very young age. He left to serve his country with the Army at the end of WWII. Dorris moved his young family to St. Louis to pursue a career at the National Stock Yards. Despite the distance, he went back to Dongola every weekend to run the family farm. He was an expert cattleman at the stockyards for 38 years. Dorris knew horses well, knew dogs well and knew people well. He had a long list of customers throughout Illinois and Missouri who valued his extensive knowledge of the livestock market and depended on that knowledge to buy and sell livestock. He was a colorful storyteller and we will all miss his funny sayings. His devotion to his wife and family was a true example of what a man should be. We truly have lost a real cowboy.

He is survived by his 2 daughters, Debra (Kenneth) Whitlow of House Springs, MO, Beth (Lawrence) Horvath of Bloomington; 6 grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Whitlow, Scott (Jodi) Whitlow, Cynthia (Tim) Hecht, Timothy (Lisa) Whitlow, Elissa (Todd) Albert and Eric Horvath; 6 great-grandchildren, Kyle, Noah, Myla, Ava, Kayleigh and Hudson.

Besides his wife, Dorris was preceded in death by his parent and 2 sisters, Marella Kaufman and Mary Belle Morgan.

Family and friends are asked to gather for graveside funeral services at 11:00am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery, Dongola, with Jason Forby officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Illinois Honor Guard and local veterans. Interment will take place at Friendship Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to stay and visit at the graveside following the services and committal. Crain Funeral Home in Dongola is in charge of arrangements.

