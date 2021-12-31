Douglas Bane Caldwell

June 2, 1949 - Dec. 28, 2021

LeROY - Douglas Bane Caldwell, 72, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Carle Bromenn surrounded by family and friends.

Doug was born June 2, 1949, in Bloomington, IL, the son of John and Margaret (Bane) Caldwell.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret; brother, David (Bridget) Caldwell; and sister, Kay Caldwell. Doug has three children: Julia (John) Lowthorpe, Jennifer (David) Pace and Alex (Annie) Caldwell. He has five grandchildren: Ashton Martin, Jordan Lowthorpe, Lexi Martin, William Pace and Matthew Caldwell. Doug also has one nephew, one niece, three great nephews and two great nieces.

Memorial contributions may be left to LeRoy American Legion or LeRoy Ambulance.

Please view the full obituary and leave condolences at www.Calvertbelangeebruce.com.

Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL.

Service: 1: 00 p.m., at Leroy Christian Church, Thursday, January 6, 2022. Pastor Jack Patterson will officiate.

Funeral home and church requests masks be worn during visitation and funeral services.