Douglas Bane Caldwell
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
101 West Center Street
Le Roy, IL

Douglas Bane Caldwell

June 2, 1949 - Dec. 28, 2021

LeROY - Douglas Bane Caldwell, 72, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Carle Bromenn surrounded by family and friends.

Doug was born June 2, 1949, in Bloomington, IL, the son of John and Margaret (Bane) Caldwell.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret; brother, David (Bridget) Caldwell; and sister, Kay Caldwell. Doug has three children: Julia (John) Lowthorpe, Jennifer (David) Pace and Alex (Annie) Caldwell. He has five grandchildren: Ashton Martin, Jordan Lowthorpe, Lexi Martin, William Pace and Matthew Caldwell. Doug also has one nephew, one niece, three great nephews and two great nieces.

Memorial contributions may be left to LeRoy American Legion or LeRoy Ambulance.

Please view the full obituary and leave condolences at www.Calvertbelangeebruce.com.

Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL.

Service: 1: 00 p.m., at Leroy Christian Church, Thursday, January 6, 2022. Pastor Jack Patterson will officiate.

Funeral home and church requests masks be worn during visitation and funeral services.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
101 West Center Street, Le Roy, IL
Jan
6
Service
1:00p.m.
Leroy Christian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved doing home group with you for many years . Your sense of humor and straight talk were a blessing !
John and Laura Cripe
Friend
January 4, 2022
Prayers and love to your family.
Elson Family
Family
January 2, 2022
We are going to miss our chats on Sundays! Your dedication and sense of humor will be missed greatly. We will truly miss you, but glad you will be with the Lord!
Roy & Trena
Other
January 2, 2022
MARGARET /DAVE S0 s0rry f0r the l0ss 0f y0ur l0ved 0ne it came as a sch0ck t0 shar0n and me I will remember the m0t0rcycle rides we all used t0 g0 0n with 0ur wives and the st0ps f0r lunch each week a different place we may have been 0ld but we sure had fun.
ELMER A GAREE
Friend
January 1, 2022
Doug and I were classmates from the class of 1967. It was so nice to reconnect with Doug and other classmates at the monthly luncheons at Woody's. Rest in Peace my friend.
Beth Sutherlin Woodard
Friend
December 31, 2021
