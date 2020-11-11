Douglas E. Shepherd

Dec. 1, 1964 - Nov. 6, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Douglas E. Shepherd age 55 of Bloomington IL passed away at 11:27 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are welcome to join for a celebration of life Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:30 at his mother's house. A private family gathering at their property along the Mackinaw River will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 where they spent many years together making memories. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas was born December 1, 1964 in Bloomington, IL the son of Terry W. Shepherd and Pat A. Shepherd (Thacker).

Surviving are his children: Krista (Tim) Jackson of Clinton, IL, Brandon Shepherd of Chandler, AZ; granddaughters: Addison (5) and Amelia (1) Jackson; mother, Pat Shepherd of Bloomington, IL; one brother, Terry Shepherd of Bloomington; twin sisters: Kym Sinnott and Tamie Lesher of Hamilton, OH; nieces and nephews: Kacie Shepherd, Marshal Shepherd Shelbie Walsh, and Jarrett Lesher.

Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Terry Shepherd; brothers-in-law: Kenny Sinnott and Gary Lesher; and oldest niece, Jennifer Darling.

Douglas graduated from Bloomington High School in 1983. Through the years he worked for Good Year, Wildwood Industries and OSP. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, tinkering with cars, lawnmowers and anything he could get his hands on to "fix". He was full of life, experiences, stories, and love of nature.

His love for his family, smile, passion for the outdoors and fishing, and fishing stories will be deeply missed by all those who had an opportunity to love him.

