BLOOMINGTON - Douglas R. Peden, 73, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 5:50 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Full military rites will be accorded, and cremation rites will follow services.

Doug was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Bloomington, the son of Ray and Catherine Claggett Peden.

Surviving are his mother, Catherine Peden, Bloomington; five children, Douglas Peden, Havana; Heather (John) Needles, Evans, Georgia; Jeremy (Ashley) Peden, Bloomington; Adam (Amy) Peden, Frisco, Texas; and Christopher Peden, Bloomington; one brother, George Peden, Heyworth; and one sister, Mary Carson, Fort Wayne, Indiana; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and two nieces and nephews.

Doug graduated from Bloomington High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for Conway Trucking for 23 years. He loved to hunt and ride his Harley. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a part of his grandkids' life.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, is assisting the family with arrangements.