Duane W. Arch

Aug. 9, 1932 - March 9, 2021

DECATUR - "You could hear his smile in his voice." "Classiest guy in our family". "Kind". "Always working, puttering and creating". "Loved by many outside of his family". "Best listener". "Man of God". "Witty". "Artistic touch with plants and flowers". "Helpful friend and neighbor". These, and many more, are words we heard used to describe our Dad, Duane Arch. A summary of a wonderful life and man!!!

The only child of William and Grace Arch, Duane was born and grew up on a farm outside of Cullom, IL. He fell in love with Fern Eckhoff, marrying her in 1953. His love was most evident through his devoted care during her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, which ended in 2012.

The Navy allowed Duane to see Europe, on ship and later stationed in London, England where their first daughter Judy (Bob) Busing, Decatur, IL was born. Returning stateside, Duane and Fern settled in Kankakee and added three more daughters to the family: Terri (Al) Maurice, Lansdale, PA, Debi (Mike) Langeler, Grapevine, TX and Nancy (Dee) Nashville, TN. He gave his heart, help, fun and talents to "his girls". He rejoiced as his family grew, welcoming his daughters' spouses, five grandchildren: Jennie, Amy, Ali, Jacki and Chase (finally a boy in the family!), and two "greats": Marissa and Callie.

An accountant by trade, Duane retired from Lang Distributing, Inc. in Kankakee after many years of service. Being creative and with his love of plants, he also enjoyed working weekends at Busse Florist. His love of the Lord, and his simple, honest lifestyle reflected the life of one who called himself a Christian. He was proud to be a member of American Lutheran Church and greatly enjoyed the company of his church family.

In 2017, Duane left Kankakee, his home of 62 years, and many cherished friends, to move to Decatur where he brought smiles to new friends.

Duane was known for his friendly quick wit, creativity, infectious smile, and kind helpful spirit. We should not be so much sad that he is no longer here, but rather, thankful that he was in our lives. We miss you!!

Celebration of Life – Friday June 18, 2021 at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Rd. in Bourbonnais. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lutheran Church, Alzheimer's Association or donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.