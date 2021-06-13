Dwan Monique Atwell

Oct. 12, 1978 - May 28, 2021

HARDINSBURG, Kentucky - Dwan Monique Atwell, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Hardinsburg, KY on May 28, 2021. Dwan was one of those people that lit up the room when she walked in. She had this ability to make you feel important and loved whenever she was around. Her positivity was infectious and irresistible. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a proud grandmother, daughter, and sister. Family was everything to her. She was born in Peoria, IL on October 12, 1978. She is survived by her mother, Annette Stewart, 62, of El Paso, IL; daughter, Angel S. Miller 25 of Bloomington, IL; daughter, Kayley Dowell 21 of Hardinsburg, KY; her grandchildren: Noah, 3, Isaac, 1, Aubrey, 3, Emmy, 2; her brother, David Daily Guilford, CT, 39; sisters: Liz Seibert of Goodfield, IL, 35, Krissy Cruise of El Paso, 32, and Kathy Simpkins of Eureka, IL 29.

Celebration of life for Dwan will be held at the El Paso Community building on June 18th 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.