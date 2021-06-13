Menu
Dwan Monique Atwell
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Dwan Monique Atwell

Oct. 12, 1978 - May 28, 2021

HARDINSBURG, Kentucky - Dwan Monique Atwell, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Hardinsburg, KY on May 28, 2021. Dwan was one of those people that lit up the room when she walked in. She had this ability to make you feel important and loved whenever she was around. Her positivity was infectious and irresistible. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a proud grandmother, daughter, and sister. Family was everything to her. She was born in Peoria, IL on October 12, 1978. She is survived by her mother, Annette Stewart, 62, of El Paso, IL; daughter, Angel S. Miller 25 of Bloomington, IL; daughter, Kayley Dowell 21 of Hardinsburg, KY; her grandchildren: Noah, 3, Isaac, 1, Aubrey, 3, Emmy, 2; her brother, David Daily Guilford, CT, 39; sisters: Liz Seibert of Goodfield, IL, 35, Krissy Cruise of El Paso, 32, and Kathy Simpkins of Eureka, IL 29.

Celebration of life for Dwan will be held at the El Paso Community building on June 18th 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
El Paso Community building
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love this women so much it was true that she lit up the room i miss her so much I will and alway love and remember you
Lou Lou
Friend
June 14, 2021
She was an amazing person and I will miss her beautiful smile. She was always smiling when I would see her and she was a great friend. I am truly sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Rhonda
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry for you loss. She´s was an amazing woman and was loved so much. Prayers for your family.
Kristen priest
Friend
June 13, 2021
I am so sorry for yalls lost she was a great person and will be missed by lots of people
Britt Crenshaw
Friend
June 13, 2021
