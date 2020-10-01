OLEAN, Indiana - Dwight Allen "Bud" Dillon, of Olean, Indiana, died Sept. 22, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana.

He was born to Jesse Allen Dillon and Edna Swearingen Dillon on November 29, 1922 in Indianola, Iowa. He was the eldest of three brothers, Frank and Roger. Roger survives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank, an infant sister and a niece.

He married Betty Crites on October 3, 1955, she survives. They had one daughter, Mary Katherine (Kathy) from Georgetown, Maryland. She also survives.

Dwight was a World War II veteran. He was part of the campaign that freed up the Anzio beachhead and is now known as the Battle of Anzio, the Battle of Monte Cassino and the capture of Monte Rotondo. After the war Dwight reenlisted in the army and became a paratrooper, his lifelong dream, logging over 200 jumps in his career. He then earned his pilot's license. During his flight career, he chose the thrill of being a crop duster, as well as managing several different municipal airports.

Dwight was the much beloved "Uncle Bud" to his nieces, Tobi (Jeff) Wheeler and Michele (Michael) Baird, both of Lexington, IL as well as Frank's son, Roger Allen (Mary) Dillon of Asheville, N.C.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at Mount Hope Cemetery, McLean, with full military honors.