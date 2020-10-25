Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
E. David Ioerger
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

E. David Ioerger

Sept. 29, 1948 - Oct. 23, 2020

HUDSON - E. David Ioerger, 72, of Hudson, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

He was born September 29, 1948 in Pontiac, the son of Elmer E. and Cecelia Kasha Ioerger. He married Janette "Jani" Fitzgerald on November 27, 1971 and she preceded him in death on November 17, 2019.

He leaves behind a brother-and sister-in law, Raymond "Butch" and Judi Jacobs of Ancona; three nieces: Janelle (Alex) Christensen of Stratford, WI, Jill Jacobs and JoLynn (Chuck) Garrett, both of Vernon; and two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew.

Dave's work life was spent with GTE and the United States Postal Service in Bloomington. He served in the National Guard. Dave liked to garden and have the first tomato in the neighborhood.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visitwww.carmodyflynn.com




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.