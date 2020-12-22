Menu
Earl G. Boitnott Jr.
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Earl G. Boitnott, Jr.

April 8, 1974 - Dec. 20, 2020

HUDSON - Earl G. Boitnott, Jr. age 46 of Hudson, IL passed away at 4:10 AM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His private family funeral service will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to ten persons and it is requested everyone wear a mask. Pastor Bob Clark will be officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM-4:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his grandchildren's education fund.

Earl was born April 8, 1974 in Bloomington, IL the son of Earl G. and Diana Taylor Boitnott Sr. He married Gina Shepard Armes on June 23, 2001 at Funks Grove, McLean, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his son, James (McKenzie) Shepard, Danvers, IL; one step son, Christopher Armes, Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren: Laci, Saige and Colson Earl; two brothers: Danny (Debra) Boitnott, Sr., Bloomington, IL, Dennis (Beth) Boitnott, Bloomington, IL; his niece Tanya Boitnott, Bloomington, IL who was raised by Earl Sr. and Diana; two nieces, one nephew and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents.

Earl had worked for the City of Bloomington in the Public Works Dept. since 1996 He enjoyed hunting, gardening, four wheeling and spending time with his friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL
Dec
29
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When his dad Earl got hurt at work and was in the hospital, we took care of Earls 2 boys for about a week. Fine boys and they were a blessing. May God comfort this family l
taylor
December 23, 2020
My sympathy goes out to The boitnott family. I'm glad I got to know him and work with him for 20 plus years at the city of Bloomington Earl you will be missed.
Jay Wilson
December 22, 2020
