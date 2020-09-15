CLINTON - Earl D. Woollen 88 of Clinton, Il. passed away 3:27 PM September 12, 2020 at his family residence, Clinton, Il.

Services will be 2:30 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. with Pastor Joshua Gorrie and Georgia Allison officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, Il. Visitation will be 1 – 2:30 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Earl was born November 14, 1931 in Clinton, Il. the son of Otis and Merna (Armstrong) Woollen. He married Norma J. Zimmerman May 18, 1952 in DeWitt, Il.

Survivors include his wife, Norma J. Woollen, Clinton, Il.; children, Beverly Lynn (Clyde, III) Leggett, Wapella, Il.; Bobbi LouAnn (Thomas) Frost, Lincoln, IL; 7 grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and 1 on the way, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Ann (Sherman) Wilkerson, Normal, IL.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Gibson; 1 great-grandchild; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom Woollen.

Earl served his country in the Army and worked for the State of Illinois. He was a Golden Member of the Eagles Lodge and a member the Elks Club and the Farmer City American Legion. Earl served as the Mayor of Wapella for 8 years as well as a Wapella Volunteer Firefighter for 14 years.

