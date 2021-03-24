Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl Robert Todd
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St
Danvers, IL

Earl Robert Todd

Aug. 7, 1925 - Feb. 3, 2021

DANVERS – Earl Robert Todd, 95 of Danvers passed away at 5:35 PM on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Carle Bromenn in Normal.

Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers is handling arrangements.

There will be a celebration of Earl's life at Otto Argo Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers at 11 AM on Friday March 26, 2021. Reverend Kathy King-Nobles will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. A private burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.

Earl was born August 7, 1925 in Danvers to Cecil and Alvah Ummel Todd. He married Lois Lee on June 20, 1948 in Stanford. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2016. He is survived by his two children: Rodney (Barbara) Todd of Danvers, Tamara (Stephen) Sallee of Saybrook; two grandchildren: Connor (Ashton) Todd and Drake (Mary) Sallee; and one brother, Howard (Doris) Todd of Carlock. One sister, Louise Stahly preceded Earl in death.

Earl was a farmer and retired from farming in 2000. Earl has been a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau since 1949. For 17 years, Earl was a rural milk route driver in which he transported cans of milk from dairy farms to Normal Sanitary, Leash Dairy, Prairie Farms and Meadow Gold. Earl became a Mason in 1951 and was accepted in the Bloomington Consistory in 1954.

What Earl has been called to do in a lifetime, he has done. Earl has fulfilled his duties as a father and grandfather and as a friend and neighbor. He has fulfilled his moral obligations to the land, to farming, to the animals that he cared for and worked with, to his family and community. Today he walks the horizon to a new life.

Memorial contributions may be made IAA Foundation or online at IAA Foundation.org

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St, Danvers, IL
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St, Danvers, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to see your dad pasted sway. He may be the last of that great group of family.
Don Hancock
March 24, 2021
Read today of your Dad's passing. Our sincere condolences to you and your family............Steve and Priscilla
Steve and Priscilla Riecks
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results