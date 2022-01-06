Edgar Leo Bumgardner

Dec. 8, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2022

MINONK - Edgar Leo Bumgardner, 83, of Minonk, formerly of Stuarts Draft, VA, and many other locations due to his military career, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his residence.

Edgar Leo Bumgardner was born December 8, 1938 in Front Royal, VA to Edgar S. and Sarah (Foxx) Bumgardner. He married Kathleen McCart on February 10, 1979 in Charleston, SC. She survives Leo after 43 years of marriage.

Also surviving are two daughters: Cynthia Harrison of Glendale, NY, and her two children: Frank Harrison and Amelia Andino, Tamera (Dave) Turner of Jacksonville, NC, and her children: Alec Elijah, Jennifer Lynn and Austin Leo; two sons: Daniel (Kelly) Bumgardner of Calhoun, GA, and their children, Andrew Tate and Madeline Rae, and Lawrence "Larry" (Christina) Fortner of Minonk, IL, and their four girls: Natalie Christina, Emma Lucille, Savannah Michelle and Annabelle Elizabeth; and one great-grandchild, Estella Michelle. Leo is also survived by his sister, Dornetta Baker (Harry – deceased) of Corryton, TN; one niece, Deborah Caldwell (Kim); and one nephew, Edward Baker (Linda); and one great-niece, Kelly Baker; and one great-nephew, Cullen Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran retiring in 1979, after 23-years of service on submarines, destroyers, submarine tenders and a floating crane. After retiring from the Navy, Leo used his naval training to work in various industries in Charleston, SC, and Northern and Central Virginia. Leo enjoyed building his two houses, one in Virginia and his last home in Minonk, IL. He planted a vegetable garden every year, sharing his harvest with friends and family and canning tomatoes. He loved the warm weather and visited the Florida Keys and Hawaii often. Life was always an adventure for him and Kathy.

He was a member of Redeemer Community Church in Minonk, IL.

Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.