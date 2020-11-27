Menu
Edie M. Stroh
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Edie M. Stroh

Aug. 1, 1954 - Nov. 23, 2020

ANCHOR - Edie M. Stroh, 66, of Anchor, Illinois passed away at 3:21 p.m. Monday November 23, 2020 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal, IL. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the GCMS Athletic Booster Club. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Edie was born August 1, 1954 in Gibson City. On June 16, 1972 she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart Louie Stroh. They have been married for forty-eight years. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Chris Stroh and his children Elizabeth, Emma, Elaina, Erin and Easton. David (Suzette) Stroh and their children Brayden, Owen, Tate, Crew and Knox.

Edie was a life-long farmer and enjoyed working with her husband on the farm. The most enjoyable part of her life was spending time with her ten wonderful grandchildren. Whether it was watching sporting events, lunch dates, or making small talk at home, she loved it all. She also enjoyed short trips with her husband, Chicago Cubs games, all things Disney and supporting local athletics.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful medical staff of Carle Bromenn Medical Center of Normal for their excellent care.

On line condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
