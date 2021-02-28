Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Sue Hartsock
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Edith Sue Hartsock

April 26, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2021

FARMER CITY - Edith Sue Hartsock, 91, of Farmer City, passed away at 11:55am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street in Homer is handling the arrangements.

Edith was born April 26, 1929 in McLean, IL, the daughter of Riley and Elizabeth Hughes Barlow. She married R. Frederick Hartsock March 8, 1952 in Farmer City. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2003.

Survivors include her three sons: Kim Hartsock of Piney Flats, TN, Howard Hartsock of Clinton, IL and Ronald Hartsock of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and one brother.

Edith was a member of United Methodist Church in Farmer City and worked at the Farmer City IGA for many years. She was a former member of American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved to dance.

Memorials can be made to Farmer City American Legion Auxiliary.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Mothers are wonderful memories.
Jim Bledsoe
March 3, 2021
Kim I so remember aunt Edith she was a very loving great aunt so sorry for your loss sending love prayers and hugs to you all. Love from your cousin. I am Delores and Russell daughter. 309-684-4187 call or text anytime. Hugs
Cheri Stevens cline
March 1, 2021
What a lovely lady Edie was, always enjoyed running into to her in Farmer City, such a great personality! My condolences to her family.
Joy Pilchard Deem
March 1, 2021
Edie will always remain Sweet in my memories! What good times we had.
Tina Woody
March 1, 2021
Sending deepest sympathy to the family. Carol Guthridge Cini
Carol Cini
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results