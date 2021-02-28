Edith Sue Hartsock

April 26, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2021

FARMER CITY - Edith Sue Hartsock, 91, of Farmer City, passed away at 11:55am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street in Homer is handling the arrangements.

Edith was born April 26, 1929 in McLean, IL, the daughter of Riley and Elizabeth Hughes Barlow. She married R. Frederick Hartsock March 8, 1952 in Farmer City. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2003.

Survivors include her three sons: Kim Hartsock of Piney Flats, TN, Howard Hartsock of Clinton, IL and Ronald Hartsock of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and one brother.

Edith was a member of United Methodist Church in Farmer City and worked at the Farmer City IGA for many years. She was a former member of American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved to dance.

Memorials can be made to Farmer City American Legion Auxiliary.