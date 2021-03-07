Edith Joan Miller

March 2, 1923 - March 3, 2021

NORMAL - Edith Joan Miller, 98, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

There will be no service or visitation at this time. A private celebration of life and scholarly achievement will be held at a later date at Illinois State University in honor of Dr. Miller. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private inurnment will be held at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Memorial Grove in Chapel Hill, NC.

To express cherished memories and condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Edith Joan Wilson was born on March 2, 1923, the only child of Arthur Wilson and Edith Cliff, in Wednesbury in the English Midlands. Her father volunteered to fight in World War I where he was gassed and experienced PTSD. He was awarded three medals for his military service. Jobs were tough to come by after the war, and he eventually found a job as a manager of warehouses for a national tea company. The family's second-hand car made short trips into the English countryside, which ignited Joan's passion for geography.

At the age of ten, Joan passed an exam and attended Queen Mary's High School, in Walsall. At eighteen, she passed exams and studies at Girton College, Cambridge University, for three years during World War II, 1941-1944. She achieved an Honours Degree, Class Two, in Geography. In 1945, she was awarded Class One.

She spent twelve years educating young women to attend Oxford and Cambridge universities. She taught in Batley, Yorks, then taught at an independent girl's school in London for ten years. She sailed to New York City in 1957, which was a very rough trip. She had been invited to lecture in geography at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana for one year. That one year became five years, which included marriage to Dr. George J. Miller in 1958. He was in residence at Indiana University, having moved the Journal of Geography, from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota to Indiana University in 1948. He was editor of the Journal for thirty years.

The Millers moved to Illinois State (Normal) University in Normal, Illinois in 1962 where she taught Geography for 31 years. She retired from Illinois State University as a tenured, full professor in 1993, having taught 16 different Geography courses to 9,014 students. Her scholarly activities may be found using Google Name Search. Her professional papers are in a named collection in Milner Library at Illinois State University and archival items are in the Dr. Jo Ann Rayfield Archives at Illinois State University. She was inducted into the Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame at ISU in 2009.

Her legacy is three fold. She demonstrated that folk materials could be used in scholarship which was a large part of her research. Her other research was regarding a group of influential ISU faculty in the late 1800's and early 1900's who named themselves the Herbartians. Their methods and ideas incorporated fieldwork into the discipline of Geography, which revolutionized the teaching and understanding of Geography. Dr. Miller was also an excellent and prolific letter writer.

In her leisure time, she was an avid gardener and landscaped a wild life habitat in her back yard. In England in the 1950's, she became interested in SKIFFLE, a kind of folk music popular at that time with a blues or jazz flavor. This music was often played by a small group incorporating improvised instruments such as washboards. Her interest in Folk Songs has been a large part of her research.

Her ashes will be scattered in the Memorial Grove, near the campus of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where she completed her Ph.D. in geography in 1965. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.