Edmond Ray "Sonny" Nelson
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Edmond Ray "Sonny" Nelson

July 13, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2020

CLINTON - Edmond Ray "Sonny" Nelson, 93 of Clinton, IL passed away 7:25 PM December 18, 2020 at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Public graveside services will be 10:15 AM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating and military honors following. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption, or DeWitt County Friendship Center.

Sonny was born July 13, 1927 in Wapella, IL the son of Charles Anderson and Ethel May (Willoughby) Nelson, Sr. He married Barbara L. Monkman July 16, 1951 in Pekin, Arkansas. She passed away February 27, 2012.

Survivors include his children: Michael Ray (Pandora) Nelson, Maroa, IL; Charles (Paula Jo) Nelson, Clinton, IL; David Wayne (Darla) Nelson, Clinton, IL; and Yvonne (Jerry) Blount, Oreana, IL, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, siblings: Emma Wise, Clinton, IL; Mildred (Ernie) Danner, Murfreesboro, TN; and Donald (Ruth) Nelson, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Darah Zwiefel, brothers: Howard Nelson and Charles Nelson, Jr.

A US Army Veteran, Sonny served his country during WWII. He was the owner and operator of Nelson's Spreading Service until his retirement in 1991. Sonny enjoyed numerous fishing trips to Minnesota. He loved country and Grand Ole Opry music, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
10:15a.m.
Mausoleum Park Cemetery
Clinton, IL
Always kept those fields spread with the needed fertilizer and chemicals. Just in time to plant. Will be missed. He was one of the good guys!
Terry Ferguson
December 21, 2020
