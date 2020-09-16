Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edna A. Bangtson

BLOOMINGTON - Edna A. Bangtson, 105, of Bloomington, formerly of Buda, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

A family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hopeland Cemetery in Buda. There will be no visitation.

Edna was born Aug. 21, 1915, in Buda. She was the daughter of Charles and Lula Stinson Philhower. She married Foster C. Bangtson on Feb. 20, 1936, in Tiskilwa. He died Feb. 5, 1989.

Surviving are two nephews, Kenneth (Jana) McLean, Bloomington, and Charles (Diana) McLean Normal; three nieces, Judith (Gerald) Wilder, Washington; Linda (Randy) Reiss, Mt. Vernon; and Marlene Zimmerman, Galesburg; and a sister-in-law, Janet Vermiere from Wyoming, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant daughters; a daughter, Marilyn K. Bangtson, and her life partner, Larry A. Ryan; also her sisters, Dorothy L. McLean and Shirley M. O`Bryant; and a brother, Raymond R. Philhower.

Edna graduated from Buda High School in 1933. She spent most of her life helping her husband on the family farm until their retirement in 1970. She was a former member of the Buda Congregational Church and attended First United Church of Christ in Sheffield. She was a lifetime member of the Bureau County Farm Bureau and enjoyed listening to the Cubs and Bulls on the radio.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the Steidingers from the Mylering Home and staff at Heritage Bloomington for their care over the last 11 years.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.