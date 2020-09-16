BLOOMINGTON - Edna A. Bangtson, 105, of Bloomington, formerly of Buda, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

A family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hopeland Cemetery in Buda. There will be no visitation.

Edna was born Aug. 21, 1915, in Buda. She was the daughter of Charles and Lula Stinson Philhower. She married Foster C. Bangtson on Feb. 20, 1936, in Tiskilwa. He died Feb. 5, 1989.

Surviving are two nephews, Kenneth (Jana) McLean, Bloomington, and Charles (Diana) McLean Normal; three nieces, Judith (Gerald) Wilder, Washington; Linda (Randy) Reiss, Mt. Vernon; and Marlene Zimmerman, Galesburg; and a sister-in-law, Janet Vermiere from Wyoming, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant daughters; a daughter, Marilyn K. Bangtson, and her life partner, Larry A. Ryan; also her sisters, Dorothy L. McLean and Shirley M. O`Bryant; and a brother, Raymond R. Philhower.

Edna graduated from Buda High School in 1933. She spent most of her life helping her husband on the family farm until their retirement in 1970. She was a former member of the Buda Congregational Church and attended First United Church of Christ in Sheffield. She was a lifetime member of the Bureau County Farm Bureau and enjoyed listening to the Cubs and Bulls on the radio.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the Steidingers from the Mylering Home and staff at Heritage Bloomington for their care over the last 11 years.