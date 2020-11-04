Menu
The Pantagraph
Edna Marie Anderson
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Edna Marie (Brown) Anderson

August 2, 1926 - Nov. 2, 2020

LEXINGTON - Edna Marie (Brown) Anderson, 94, of Lexington passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday November 2, 2020, 12:00 noon at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday at Lexington Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Funeral Home, Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Edna was born August 2, 1926 in Gibson City, IL to George and Dorothy (Smith) Brown. She graduated form Drummer Township High School, Gibson City in 1944.

She married Willie L. Anderson on September 8, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2019. Surviving are her three sons, Ronald (Donna Terven) Anderson, of Leroy, Randy (Ann) Anderson and Rick (Diane) Anderson, both of Clinton, IL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy Christiansen, of Memphis, TN, and one brother, Bob Brown, of Rantoul, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Four brothers and one sister preceded her in death.

Edna worked most of her life beside her husband as a secretary and bookkeeper for Willie Anderson Trucking. She enjoyed making crafts and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Lexington Community Church, in Lexington.

Edna was a resident of Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury for the last five years of her life. Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven.

Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
