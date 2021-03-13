Edna Mae Seaton

June 21, 1925 - March 10, 2021

CLINTON - Edna Mae Seaton, age 95, of Clinton, Illinois passed away March 10, 2021, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

Born June 21, 1925 in Clinton, IL, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mary (Pharis) Kirby.

Edna was raised in Kenney and graduated from Kenney High School. She married Ellis Ross Seaton in 1943. They lived in Clinton and were married for 65 years. She was a member of First Christian Church of Clinton, and retired from Country Companies in Bloomington, IL as head of central records. Edna enjoyed traveling and square dancing with her husband.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents and husband and son-in-law, James Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wilson of Decatur, granddaughter Jennifer (Dan) McClelland of Danville, KY, and great-grandson Ryan McClelland (fiancee Kandace Hodge) of Danville, KY.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, March 15, 2021 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Pastor Glenn Baker officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com