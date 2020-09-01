BLOOMINGTON - Edna L. Uchytil, 89, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care Services in Bloomington. She was born on April 1, 1931 in Hartwick, IA, the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Hayek) Meeks. She married Edward Uchytil on February 5, 1952 in Belle Plaine, IA and he preceded her in death in May of 2012. Edna worked as a clerk for General Telephone in Bloomington, IL. She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Her family meant the world to her and she was dearly loved by them. Edna grew up on a farm, was not a stranger to hard work, and never missed an opportunity to help others. She was an amazing cook and could throw together a seven course meal with what she had on hand! She is survived by her 4 children, Ellen (husband Ron) Blanshan of Neenah, WI, John (wife Cindy) Uchytil of Polk City, IA, Susan (husband Wilson) Burge of Bloomington, IL, and Molly (husband Dave) Wuethrich of Bloomington, IL; 7 grandchildren, Andrea (husband Phil) Wilcox, Melissa (husband Jarred) Hewitt, Chris (wife Kelly) Uchytil, Andy (wife Reiko) Uchytil, Jennifer (husband Neil) Heller, Alex (wife Julia) Burge, and Robert Wuethrich; 4 great-grandchildren, Sam, Adam, Henry, and Oliver; a sister Barbara Cann of Belle Plaine, IA; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Bob, Dick, and George Meeks, and a sister Helen Carlson. Arrangements are under the direction of East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Rd., Bloomington, IL. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 211 N. Landmark Dr. D3, Normal, IL 61761 or Peacemeal, 1003 Maple Hill Rd. Suite 200, Bloomington, IL 61705. The family appreciated the services provided by both these organizations and thank them very much. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.eastlawnmemorial.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.