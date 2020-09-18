BLOOMINGTON - Edward Dale Wasson, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Bloomington, IL with family at his side.

A private family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Ed was born on April 14, 1927 in Harrisburg, IL, the son of D. Val and Mayme J. (Fleming) Wasson. He married Illa Jean Vessell on October 12, 1947 in Eldorado, IL. Jeannie passed away on August 15, 2007.

Survivors include his children, Cathy (Dale) Heggie, Bloomington, Stephen Wasson, Bloomington, and Scott Wasson, Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Heggie, Prattville, AL, Michael (Laurie) Heggie, Normal, IL, and Joe O'Shaughnessy, Ashland, NE, and great-granddaughters, Alianna Heggie and Piper O'Shaughnessy. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Val J. and Bill Wasson.

Ed graduated from Harrisburg Township High School in 1945. He then attended the University of Illinois.

Ed worked for Eureka-Williams Corp. when he and his family moved to Bloomington in 1954. He retired from The Eureka Co. in 1990 as the plant manager of the Thor plant. One of his duties at Eureka included the production and sales of the Henney Kilowatt electric car.

Ed was a member of the 1st Methodist Church, Harrisburg and 2nd Presbyterian Church, Bloomington. He was also a member of LeRoy Country Club and McLean County Senior Golf Association.

Ed was an avid golfer and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He achieved a hole-in-one on July 27, 1991 at LeRoy Country Club.

Ed was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

