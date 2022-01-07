Menu
Edward Wilson Davies
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Linter-Hurley Funeral Home
255 S Main St
Chandlerville, IL

Edward Wilson Davies

Nov. 27, 1945 - Jan. 4, 2022

CREVE COEUR - Edward Wilson Davies, 76, of Creve Coeur, IL, passed away at Richard Owens Hospice Home, in Peoria, at 4:27 a.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He was born November 27, 1945, in Ft. Wayne, IN, to Wilson and Florence (Griffin) Davies. He married Bertha Louise Nichelson on April 17, 1966, in Chandlerville. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2014.

Mr. Davies is survived by three children: Lisa (Robert) Nannen of North Pekin, IL, Angela Davies of Parker, CO, Nicholas (Tara) Davies, of Peoria; three grandchildren: Kirk Nannen, Koert (Katie Hill) Nannen, and Jordyn Davies; one sister, Mary Francis (Gary) Gibson, of Sun City, AZ; as well as his faithful companion, Princess.

Mr. Davies was a member of Chandlerville United Methodist Church, and later Panther Creek New Beginnings Church, in Chandlerville. He was also a member of Chandlerville Lodge #724 AF&AM. He served in the US Air Force, and then worked for Caterpillar Inc., in Peoria for 36 years.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, near Chandlerville, on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Richard Owens Hospice Home, in Peoria, or Tazewell County Animal Control. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Cemetery
near Chandlerville, IL
