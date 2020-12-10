Menu
Edward I. Schultz
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Edward I. Schultz

March 25, 1936 - Dec. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Edward I. Schultz, 84, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home.

Private funeral services for Mr. Schultz will be held.

Burial will be in the Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson, IL.

Edward Isaac Schultz was born on March 25, 1936, in Hudson, the son of Henry William and Viola Elizabeth Keist Schultz, Sr. He was united in marriage with Barbara Gresham on March 10, 1978. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Johnny Schultz, Bonnie (Bill) Robertson, Michael Schultz, Carla Schultz, Sheila Schultz, Tammy Schultz, and Cammie Schultz; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Henry Schultz, Jr. Mr. Schultz had been employed as a security officer at Funks G-Hybrids /Ciba-Geigy.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 10, 2020.
I remember as a caretaker of Ed I would walk in & say "good morning Sunshine". He'd get a big old grin on his face & say "yeah" in his grumpy voice. But I always knew he was happy to see me. Sure will miss Sunshine.
Kathy Purlee
December 11, 2020
